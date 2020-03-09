Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Washington's Throwback Photos of Brother and Niece Gianna Lights up Comments Section

Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington's recent throwback photo of her late brother and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, is stirring the emotions of fans, who are continuing to mourn the loss of the nine lives taken in the fatal January helicopter crash. After Washington took to Instagram last week with the images – one showing herself, Gianna, and Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, and a second showing Bryant as a child – fans flooded the comments section with more tributes and prayers for the family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on Mar 5, 2020 at 11:32am PST Washington shared the images with the simple caption "TBT." It marked just the latest in a string of tributes she has shared since her brother and niece's deaths in the helicopter crash, which occurred on the morning of Jan. 26. In a more permanent tribute, Washington also tattooed Bryant's number 24 and Gianna's number 2, encircled by a black mamba, on her back. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the post.

