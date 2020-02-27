Kobe Bryant's Sister, Sharia Washington, Reveals New Tattoo Honoring Him and Gianna

Kobe Bryant's older sister, Sharia Washington, is paying tribute to him and Gianna after their unexpected deaths last month. Washington took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal a photo of a new tattoo in memory of Bryant and Gianna: a black mamba snake wrapped like an infinity symbol around the numbers 2 and 24, Gianna and Bryant's respective basketball jersey numbers. The snake itself represents the Black Mamba, Bryant's nickname.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:26pm PST

The large tattoo sits atop Washington's left shoulder blade. In the caption of the post, she simply thanked the tattoo artist and let the ink do all the talking.

Bryant had one other sister, Shaya Tabb. The two sisters released a statement mourning the loss of Bryant and Gianna days after the shocking helicopter crash that killed them and seven others.

"On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for the prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards," it read.

Bryant and Gianna were honored at a massive celebration of life service at the Staples Center on Monday. Bryant's sisters and parents attended the memorial, but did not speak. Bryant reportedly had a complicated relationship with his family — his parents in particular — although that seemed to be on the mend at the time of his death.

At the memorial on Monday, Bryant's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, was among the many to speak and offer heartbreaking words about the duo. "They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated toward them. They were funny, happy, silly and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure," Vanessa said toward the end of her eulogy.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together," she continued, before telling her late husband, "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Koko. We're still the best team."

"We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."