UFC 248: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Saturday night, title bouts will take center stage during UFC 248 in Las Vegas. Champ Israel Adesanya will be facing off with Yoel Romero with the middleweight title on the line while champ Zhang Weili is taking on Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the strawweight title. Here's when the pay-per-view takes place.

UFC 248 will actually air on three different platforms on Saturday night. The early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The next batch of prelims will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Finally, the main pay-per-view will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The price of ESPN+ is $5 for one month of service or $50 annually. There is also a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ that costs $13 per month. The streaming service does not offer a free trial. ESPN can be watched with a cable or satellite subscription, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, or YouTube TV.

The pay-per-view on ESPN+ is $64.99 for users with new or existing subscriptions. The streaming service can be watched on WATCHESPN.com or with the ESPN+ app. The streaming service is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Tablet, iPhone and iPad, Oculus Go, and across Android phones and tablets.

There are 12 fights on the UFC 248 schedule, including the two title bouts, all of which will be drawing considerable attention. Weili's matchup with Jedrzejczyk will be particularly noticeable given her 19-bout win streak. This includes wins over veterans Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar. Weili also defeated Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds to secure the strawweight title.

Heading into Saturday night's bout, Romero (14-4) will be looking to give Adesanya (18-0) the first defeat of his career. Both fighters are known for their striking ability, and Adesanya has knocked out 14 of his opponents in the octagon. Although Romero is viewed as someone that is "impervious to damage."

The main card will feature three other bouts. Beneil Dariush will fight Drakkar Klose, Li Jingliang will face Neil Magny, and Max Griffin will fight Alex Oliveira.

Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty