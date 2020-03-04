Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Reportedly Talk About Upcoming Free Agency, Conversation 'Didn't Go Well'

Tom Brady will be a free agent this month and the New England Patriots are looking to re-sign him. However, based on a recent report concerning Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talking about the future, it's possible Brady could move on to another team. According to Karen Guegian of the Boston Herald, Brady and Belichick had a conversation about free agency. They reportedly spoke over the phone and one source told Guegian the conversation "didn't go well."

One thing to remember is this is the first time the two parties have discussed free agency and while this doesn't mean Brady will not re-sign with the Patriots, it could motivate him to talk to other teams once the tampering period begins on March 16.

There have been a lot of rumors when it comes to Brady's final landing spot for the 2020 season. During the combine last week, it was reported that three teams contacted Brady's representatives — the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. There are also reports of Brady playing for the Tennessee Titans or the San Francisco 49ers. There's no telling where Brady will sign, but he's entering free agency with no expectations.

"I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio back in January. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."

Back in October, Brady revealed he didn't know what was going to happen once the season was over, which was interesting considering he has been with the team since 2000 and had always re-signed with them

"That is the great part for me — I don't know," Brady said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it's been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don't know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time."