FanShield 500: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Following Alex Bowman's victory in the Auto Club 400, he will look for a second consecutive victory. NASCAR is in Arizona for the FanShield 500, which will take place at Phoenix Raceway. Here's when the race will air.

Sunday's race will begin shortly after Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Skylar Astin sings the national anthem. Drivers at the FanShield 500 will be introduced at 11:50 a.m. PT, and then the race will begin when the green flag waves at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Like the previous Cup Series races in the 2020 season, FOX will be broadcasting the FanShield 500. Those that have a cable or satellite subscription can also watch the race on the FOX Sports Go streaming app. Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT&T Now are available for those that prefer to stream their content.

Fans on hand for the race, as well as those watching at home, will catch a live musical performance by country artist Harry Luge. He will be part of the O'Reilly Auto Parts Pre-Race Party that runs from 10:15-11:15 a.m. PT.

The Phoenix Raceway will be the home of the NASCAR Cup Series championship race in November, but the drivers will be focused on securing some critical points on Sunday on a much shorter track. The Auto Club Speedway and Daytona International Speedway are both 1.5-mile ovals, but Phoenix Raceway is only a one-mile oval.

"There are a couple of tough things about Phoenix," driver Clint Bowyer said. "Finding your stall on pit road is tricky, especially if you are pitted down around the corner. Second is figuring out the restarts now that we start in the dogleg. You have to figure out how to give room to the guy in front of you so you don't get on the brakes and get hit from behind or screw up and let that guy make it three-wide and you lose a lot of spots. Finally, that sun is tough in Phoenix. You can miss the bottom [groove] the first lap or two because of the sun."

Bowyer currently has 40-1 odds to win on Sunday, placing him behind several drivers. Jimmie Johnson (30-1), Kyle Larson (18-1), Joey Logano (12-1), and Denny Hamlin (6-1) are only some of the drivers ahead of him in a stacked list of competitors.

However, Bowyer has considerable experience at the track considering that he made his Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway on April 23, 2005. He will be looking to use this experience and finish in victory lane in Sunday's FanShield 500.

