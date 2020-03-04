FanShield 500: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Star Skylar Astin to Perform National Anthem Ahead of NASCAR Race

NASCAR will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona for a weekend of action at the Phoenix Raceway. The FanShield 500 Cup Series race will be the primary draw for racing fans, and one of the stars from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be setting the stage for the big event. Actor Skylar Astin will be singing the national anthem prior to the green flag being waved.

"I am so honored and excited to perform the National Anthem at the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race," Astin said in a press release. "A huge thank you to NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway for welcoming me to this awesome opportunity."

Following Astin's performance of the "Star Spangled Banner," four F-35 combat jets from Luke Air Force Base will fly over Phoenix Raceway. The large Air Force base is located just 15 miles north of the track and is home to the largest F-35 wing in the world.

There will be several other prominent figures on hand for the weekend's festivities. Country music artist and Arizona native Harry Luge will be performing during the O'Reilly Pre-Race Party. Additionally, champion wrestler and FanShield 500 Honorary Race Official, Anthony Robles, will be attempting to break the record for most pull-ups in 60 seconds while wearing an 80-pound pack.

The call for the drivers to start their engines will be given by Bryan Derbyshire, Founder & CEO of Protecht. He will be serving as the grand marshal during Sunday's race, joining a group from 2020 races that also includes President Trump, actor David Boreanaz, and the "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Hockey Team.

Following the trend of previous 2020 Cup Series Races, the FanShield 500 will have 38 competitors heading to the track on Sunday. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Alex Bowman have all secured victories this season, notching a win for each car manufacturer.

The outcome of Sunday's race is unknown, but early odds are highlighting Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin as favorites to secure the victory. Kevin Harvick and Logano round out the top five.

The FanShield 500 will take place on Sunday, March 8. The driver introductions will be at 2:50 p.m. ET and the green flag will be waved at 3:30 p.m. ET. Astin will build up excitement for the race when he takes the microphone and sings the national anthem.

