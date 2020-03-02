Tom Brady Reportedly Wants to Play With Antonio Brown Next Season

Tom Brady may not know where he will be playing football next season, but wherever he goes, he wants Antonio Brown right there with him. According to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, two people close to Brown said Brady and the former New England Patriots wide receiver has been in constant communication and Brady has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever he signs next.

"According to one of Brown's attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady's next stop," Graziano and Fowler wrote. "Anything concerning Brown should be taken with not a grain but a bucket of salt at this point, but it does seem as if Brady and Brown formed at least some level of connection in their incredibly brief time together in New England."

If this turns out to be true, it's unlikely Brady re-signs with the Patriots because of the bridges Brown burned when he was there. This also means that it's unlikely Brady will not sign with the Las Vegas Raiders for the same reason. And with everything that has gone on with Brown the last few months, it's likely either no team will sign him or he will be suspended if he does join a new team.

As for Brady, it's likely he will not return to New England based on recent reports. However, it's unclear where Brady will sign because it seems to be a wide-open race.

"That is the great part for me -- I don't know," Brady said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show back in October. "I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it's been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don't know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

"I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it's just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true."

No NFL player has had a career like Brady's. Since joining the Patriots in 2000, Brady has led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He has also won the Super Bowl MVP award four times and he's been named NFL MVP three times.