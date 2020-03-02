San Francisco Giants Not Inviting Aubrey Huff to 10-Year World Series Anniversary Following Controversial Comments

The San Francisco Giants have plans of celebrating their 2010 World Series Championship this summer, marking 10 years since the victory. Many players are expected to be in attendance, minus former first baseman Aubrey Huff. The team revealed that the 43-year-old was not invited due to his social media posts.

"Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization," the Giants said in a statement, per ESPN. "While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision."

Huff was part of the championship-winning teams in both 2010 and 2012. He batted .294 with a home run and four RBI during the pivotal series against the Texas Rangers.

Following the news that he was not invited to the celebration, Huff released his own statement on Twitter. He revealed that he had met with Giants CEO Larry Baer and that he wasn't invited due to his support of President Trump.

“When I asked why I wasn't invited [Baer] told [me] that the board didn't approve of my Twitter posts, and my political support of Donald Trump," Huff wrote on Twitter. "My locker room humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, and sarcastic. And it was that type of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn't changed. That's not the issue. It's politics.

"I find this whole thing very hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet."

The incident that Huff referenced happened in 2019. Bauer was captured on video pushing his wife to the ground during an argument about a cellphone. TMZ first posted the footage of the incident. Baer later told the San Francisco Chronicle that his wife had fallen due to a foot injury.

"I'm proud of what I accomplished in my 3 years with the Giants," Huff continued in his statement. "I made lifelong memories with teammates that can never be taken away from me. And while I'm disappointed the Giants are so opposed to President Trump, and our constitutional rights that they'd uninvite me to my teams reunion, it shows me that now more than ever we have to stand up for our first 1st amendment rights. Otherwise, the America we know and love is already dead."

Huff has made several comments on Twitter that have stirred up conversation. An example was a tweet about taking his children to the range to teach them to use a gun in the "unlikely" scenario that Bernie Sanders defeats Trump in the upcoming election.

