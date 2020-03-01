Lions QB Matt Stafford and Wife Kelly Confirm They're Expecting Their Fourth Child

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor. Nearly one year later, she confirmed that the Stafford family is expanding. Kelly posted a photo on Instagram and revealed that baby number four is on the way.

"Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie," Kelly wrote in the caption of her photo. "Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) We won't know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted! #staffordpartyof6 #madeindetroit #nomoresedans #staffordstrong."

The training camp timeline is important for Lions fans considering that Stafford will be arriving in Allen Park, Michigan on Jul. 25. The rookies and quarterbacks will report to the team first while the veterans will arrive at a later date.

Kelly and her husband have three daughters. This includes twin girls, Chandler and Sawyer, who were born Mar. 31, 2017. Their youngest is Hunter Hope, who was born on Aug. 16, 2018.

The Detroit Lions quarterback is very happy about being the father of three girls, which has been proven with various photos on Kelly's Instagram account. One example showed Stafford and his children eating donuts in Dallas, Texas. The girls were all wearing matching pink sweaters with text reading: "tiny girl gang."

(Photo Credit: Getty)