Auto Club 400: NASCAR Fans Were Amazed by Malea Emma's National Anthem Performance

Sunday afternoon, 8-year-old singer Malea Emma took to the stage in Fontana, California in order to perform the national anthem. She would be the one setting the stage for the Auto Club 400 and was expected to provide a powerful rendition. The end result was much better than what many fans had hoped for. Emma showed off the power of her voice and built up even more excitement for Sunday's race. NASCAR fans were left stunned and wanted to voice that opinion to everyone with a Twitter account. Following Emma's performance, these stunned fans headed to social media and made proclamations about the young singer. Some said that she had done the best job ever while others called for NASCAR to put her on retainer. There were a few users on social media that wanted to make critical comments about Emma, but the overwhelming majority of fans made their support very clear. They loved this rendition of the national anthem and wanted to see Emma perform again in the future.

WOW The girl who just sand the national anthem at the @NASCAR race just now... wow! Incredible 🇺🇸 #NASCAR #AutoClub400 — Andy Thom (@AndyThom1122) March 1, 2020 Following Emma's performance of the national anthem, there were thousands of fans stunned by the power of her voice. They did not expect this song to be performed in such a way, and they simply left amazed in the aftermath. In the opinion of many NASCAR fans, there has never been a better performance of the national anthem prior to a sporting event. There have been very impressive renditions, but they believe that Emma stands alone as the best ever.

Singer on Retainer I hereby nominate Malea Emma to travel with NASCAR to perform the National Anthem. #NASCAR #AutoClub400 — Dave Szatkowski 🏁 (@ExtraGravy26) March 1, 2020 NASCAR generally features multiple performers throughout the racing season. This provides multiple singers with the opportunity to belt out the national anthem prior to a highly-anticipated race. Following Emma's performance, however, there are some NASCAR fans hoping for a change. Instead of going with a rotation of singers, they would prefer to see the 8-year-old become the permanent performer for the 2020 season.

Don't Judge Dang what about that #nationalanthem at that @nascar race #NASCAR I wasn’t expecting that voice to come out of that little package #AutoClub400 she is fantastic! — Dawn 💋 (@dawnwsays) March 1, 2020 When Emma took the stage to perform the national anthem, there were some NASCAR fans concerned about her age and overall size. Could an 8-year-old impress while singing the iconic song? The answer, as it turns out, is a resounding yes. The fans were impressed and amazed that Emma could sing in such a powerful manner despite being so young.

Very Quiet Okay her little “thank you” after singing the National Anthem was the cutest thing ever. #NASCAR #AutoClub400 — Tara 🌻 (@wolfgangtara) March 1, 2020 As many NASCAR fans pointed out on Twitter following the national anthem, they were simply astounded by the power in Emma's voice. Her ability to sing in such a manner was downright impressive. Some fans, however, couldn't help but chuckle at the way in which Emma exited the stage. Following her performance of the national anthem, she quietly said "thank you" before walking away. It was a stark difference from her actual singing.

Dynamic Duo Best National Anthem singing, and now the best command in a long time. Race is starting out good. #AutoClub400 — Colten Van Dyke (@colt45det2) March 1, 2020 Heading into Sunday's Auto Club 400, the fans were unsure about the day's proceedings. They knew that Emma would perform the national anthem while David Boreanaz would give the command to start the engines prior to the race. But would the fans be left disappointed by either person? Following the green flag waving to start the race, the fans on social media made it clear that they were in full support of both Emma and Boreanaz. They thought the national anthem was downright impressive and that the command to start the engines just enhanced the excitement.

Other Sports I saw the viral video of her anthem at a soccer game. So glad Nascar pulled her in — texas dad (@20meansspeed) March 1, 2020 Emma may not have been a household name to some NASCAR fans prior to Sunday, but she has actually performed the national anthem at various events. For example, she sang prior to an LA Kings game, as well as at the home opener for the XFL's LA Wildcats. With these performances in recent memory, the fans felt that it was only fitting that Emma would sing the national anthem for NASCAR. This hopes were fulfilled on Sunday when she took the stage.