Kobe Bryant and Gianna: The Most Heartwarming Photos of the Father-Daughter Duo

Kobe Bryant was a legend on the basketball court, but he was also beloved as an iconic celebrity dad. The Lakers player was known for his commitment to his daughters, and his relationship with Gianna gave fans plenty of chances to see that. Now, fans are looking back on the iconic father-daughter duo.

Bryant was famous for his enthusiasm about being a "girl dad." While he was committed to all three of his children, he was seen out in public with Gianna most often. Gianna shared his love of basketball, and intended to follow in his footsteps as a pro athlete.

Bryant and Gianna were flying to her team's first basketball tournament when they died on Sunday, Jan. 26. The helicopter was carrying them, two of Gianna's teenage teammates, three parents, one assistant coach and the pilot. There were no survivors.

At 13 years old, Gianna was already becoming a familiar sight to NBA fans as she tagged along to games with her dad. Her parents also proudly shared the highlights of her own games on social media, leaving the whole world even more intimately aware of Vanessa Bryant's pain when she passed.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said of her late husband and daughter at their memorial last week. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Koko. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi."

"May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day," she went on. "We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, Mommy."

Here are some fan-favorite photos from Bryant and Gianna's time together in the spotlight.