Kobe Bryant: Beyonce Changed Lyrics During Memorial Performance in Tribute to Late Lakers Legend

Beyonce slightly changed the lyrics to her song "XO" in her performance at Kobe Bryant's memorial on Monday. The singer got the "Celebration of Life" started by singing two songs, including "XO" which she said was one of Bryant's favorites. However, she made some choice alterations out of respect for Bryant.

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs, so I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together and I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love," Beyonce said as she launched into "XO" on Monday.

The singer changed the line "and I'm crashing into you" to "And I'm laughing into you." She also traded "You kill me, boy, XO" to "Just kiss me, boy, XO."

WATCH: Beyonce performs with choir at memorial honoring Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others killed in January helicopter crash https://t.co/9zOQDa3qKz pic.twitter.com/6IGB5rHcE2 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 24, 2020

Both lines were presumably changed out of respect for Bryant and his family, as they hit too close to home with his real cause of death. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in southern California.

While Beyonce thoughtfully changed the lines above, she emphasized others that were clearly appropriate for the situation. She showed a clear honest emotion when she saing: "We don't have forever" at the end of the song.

Beyonce followed it with her song "Halo," adding the line: "He will be your, she will be your halo," referencing Bryant and Gianna.

That was clearly meant for Bryant's widow, Vanessa, whom Beyonce addressed before leaving the stage, saying: "I love you." She was later seen comforting Vanessa in the crowd.

Vanessa herself gave one of the most emotional, powerful speeches at the memorial. On the heels of eulogies from Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and others, Vanessa got up to talk about her losses and her struggles to go on.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said of her late husband and daughter. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Koko. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi."

"May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day," she went on. "We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, Mommy."

Fans are still reeling from the emotional "Celebration of Life" memorial on Tuesday, sharing clips and highlights on social media. It is clear that Bryant's legacy is not going anywhere any time soon.