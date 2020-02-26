Kobe Bryant: LeBron James Posts 'Fade Away' Tribute to Late Lakers Star

The untimely passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant has left the basketball community, and the entire world, in mourning. One day after the Celebration of Life memorial for the father-daughter pair, LeBron James, who enjoyed a close relationship with Kobe, posted another tribute to the late basketball icon on his Instagram Story.

James posted a brief clip of himself on the court shooting, which he captioned with "Kobe," in a nod to the basketball icon's skills. He also captioned the clip by writing "824," a reference to the two jersey numbers that Kobe donned as a Laker, and "I just fade away."

James' post comes one day after the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Fans initially questioned whether James attended the public memorial as he did not appear to be shown during the broadcast. On Tuesday, the basketball player was asked whether he attended, but he declined to confirm that he was at the event.

“I respect your question for sure, but it’s very emotional,” James said when asked about his attendance, as USA Today reported. “A very emotional day. A very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved.”

While he did not answer definitively whether he was there or not, he did express plenty of praise for Vanessa Bryant, who delivered an emotional, lovely tribute to her husband and daughter at the memorial.

“One thing I can come out of it saying is how strong and how bold and how powerful Vanessa is,” James said. “To stand up there the way she did, to give that speech the way she gave that speech. I commend her."

James continued to say that his thoughts are still with the Bryant family. Additionally, he also opened up about a bit more about the meaningful celebration that took place.

"My heart is with their family still. With his three daughters that are still here. With his wife. With his mom and dad and his sisters," he said. "It was just a very difficult day. Obviously, it was a celebration but it was a difficult day for all of us."

"It’s never going to be a closure. We continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here," the athlete added. "So, it’s not a closure. But it was a celebration which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world.”