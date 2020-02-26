Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: LeBron James Says He Was 'Emotionally a Wreck

Lebron James fielded questions following the Los Angeles Lakers shootaround on Tuesday pertaining to the Celebration of Life memorial honoring Kobe Bryant. James, whose attendance has been put into question, didn't confirm he was present, though reports are out that he had informed the staff he did not want to be seen during the service.

The 35-year-old went on to share how difficult seeing the service unfold was for him.

"I was emotionally a wreck like everyone else," James said. "Another challenging day for all of us."

James continued by saying, "It was very emotional, very emotional day, very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved," he said, evading the question but continuing on about the ceremony."

Reporters continue to ask him about the ceremony, which was attended by approximately 20,000, held at the Staples Center. He noted that he was proud to see how Vanessa Bryant handled herself and the strength she was able to display.

"My heart is with her family still, with his three daughters that’s still here, with his wife, with his mom and dad, his sister. It was just a very difficult day," he explained. "Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. I’d appreciate it if we can move on tonight. That would be great.”

Fielding another question, James, who has had a difficult time in the wake of Bryant's passing, revealed that no matter how much time goes by, there will "never be a closure."

From here, it's just a matter of living out his legacy, according to James.

"...continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here. So, it’s not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world.”

A day after the tragedy unfolded, James posted an emotional tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers star on Instagram. Two days prior, James had spoken with Bryant after he had surpassed him on the scoring charts the night before the crash.

"My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids," he wrote. "I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation."