Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: LeBron James Praises Vanessa Bryant's 'Powerful' Speech, Faces Questions About His Attendance

Following the Los Angeles Lakers shootaround on Tuesday, Lebron James found himself front-and-center as reporters directed multiple questions to him about Monday's Celebration of Life ceremony for Kobe Bryant along with whether or not he was in attendance. No photos or video of him have surfaced from the ceremony, which is why social media has begun speculating.

A reporter asked him directly about that, to which James said he "respects" the question.

“It was very emotional, very emotional day, very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved," he said, evading the question but continuing on about the ceremony.

“It’s never a closure. It’s never going to be a closure. I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here. So, it’s not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world.”

LeBron James reflects on Kobe’s memorial as well as Vanessa Bryant and Michael Jordan tributes pic.twitter.com/lcC9qd4wn7 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 25, 2020

He was asked later about what he thought about the strength shown by Vanessa Bryant.

James called her "strong" and "bold" for being able to go onstage and deliver such a heartfelt and powerful eulogy.

"My heart is with her family still, with his three daughters that’s still here, with his wife, with his mom and dad, his sister. It was just a very difficult day," he explained. "Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. I’d appreciate it if we can move on tonight. That would be great.”

Ever since the shocking death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, James has been emotional in all of his public discussions on the matter. He put out an emotional Instagram post after finding the words, and delivered a powerful speech before the first Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center.

Leading into his speech, James wound up tossing aside his planned script and spoke from the heart.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years," James said during his speech.