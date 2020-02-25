Mark Cuban Reveals Story About 'Legend' Kobe Bryant While on 'The View' and Viewers Weigh in

Mark Cuban recently revealed a story about Kobe Bryant, while sitting down with the ladies of The View, and viewers have since been weighing in online. While, appearing on the daytime talk show, Cuban spoke candidly about a recent situation involving the late basketball legend, sharing, "You know how sometimes you'll pick up old phones and turn them on? I was doing that three days before the All-Star [Game] and I picked up the phone and I had a whole string of messages with Kobe just talking about doing business after his retirement, how he was coming onto my turf and I was gonna kick his ass in the business world."

.@mcuban reflects on his friendship with Kobe Bryant and shares about recently discovering a string of old text messages between the two of them. “Kobe just is a legend,” he tells us. “We’ll love him forever.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/b8pp7tw0lX — The View (@TheView) February 25, 2020

He later praised Bryant by saying, "Kobe just is a legend," he said. "Let me just say this: The best thing out of this tragedy, it was the first time I've ever seen people who have never seen each other, know each other, come together and hug, cry kiss each other. That's his legacy forever. We'll love him forever."

