Ryan Newman: NASCAR Will Reportedly Address Daytona 500 Crash in Saturday Presser

NASCAR reportedly has some news to share regarding Monday night's crash involving Ryan Newman during the Daytona 500. The company said to be holding some sort of press conference about the incident on Saturday, according to Jim Utter of Motorsport.com. It will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will also host the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. No other details have been reported by Utter, and nothing official has been announced by NASCAR.

In a news conference scheduled for Saturday morning at @LVMotorSpeedway, NASCAR's @odsteve will provide an update on last weekend's @RyanJNewman wreck at Daytona — Jim Utter (@jim_utter) February 21, 2020

It is unclear if the press conference will include any rule changes in light of the wreck, which left Newman hospitalized. His car became airborne as a result of the crash, leading many to criticize NASCAR's allowance of speeds that top 200 mph.

In the replies to Utter's report, fans speculated as to what this conference will be about, with many assuming some sort of change is on the way.

"So either what his injuries are or [we're] getting changes for the talladega race in april. Two of my guesses," one fan wrote.

"They kind of have to (make changes)," a second fan wrote. "Some of the runs created with this package are just ridiculous. They're laying back and basically running over the leader. And NASCAR can't afford to have cars getting turned head on into the wall at 205mph."

"so new rules for racing at Talladega ?" a a third Twitter user speculated.

"Let me guess: No more locking bumpers and/or they're going to change the cars to where they run single file," a fourth wrote.

Newman was hospitalized until Wenesday, and he was apparently "fully alert and walking around" by then.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," a Wednesday update from Roush Fenway Racing stated. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters. Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond."

Shortly after that update, Newman left the hospital, walking out himself alongside his two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

"All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan's progress, and his release from the hospital today," stated John W. Henry, Fenway Sports Group's principal owner. "Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon. We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and efforts of NASCAR over the years to protect drivers at speeds of over 200 mph."

Photo Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images