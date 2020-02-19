Ryan Newman: 'No Timetable' for Injured NASCAR Driver's Return, Roush Fenway Says

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was discharged from Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday, but it is still not clear when he will return to the racetrack. Newman was injured in a terrifying crash on Monday at the Dayton 500, and fans have been dying for updates on his condition. According to racing team site Roush Fenway, there is no clear timetable for Newman's return to the sport.

Newman walked out of the Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday on his own two feet, to the delight of NASCAR fans everywhere. However, those looking to see Newman behind the wheel again may have to wait, as Roush Fenway reports that there is "no timetable for Newman's return."

Newman was rushed straight to the hospital on Monday after his car flipped over on the final lap of the Daytona 500. His condition was a mystery to fans for several hours, with news trickling out that he was awake and was talking to his doctors and his family. Viewers sent their thoughts and prayers to him through social media.

"First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. "We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing."

"The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family," added Newmark. "That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice."

Fans are overjoyed to see Newman up and about. On Wednesday, some said that his remarkable recovery made him akin to Superman.

"We all thought Clark Kent was Superman, turns out Newman been holding out on us! # RyanNewman," wrote one Twitter user.

"After a terrifying crash, one that scared the crap out of a lot of us, let's give a special shout out to Superman [Ryan Newman]! All the prayers helped! I'm glad he gets to go home to his kids and walk out of that hospital," added another.

More details on Newman's recovery process are expected to come out as they are available.