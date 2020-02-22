Ryan Newman Fan Reveals Photo He Took of the NASCAR Driver and Wife Krissie Years Ago in New England

Fans everywhere have been rallying around Ryan Newman in the days following his crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday night. On Twitter, one fan even posted a throwback photo featuring the race car driver, his estranged wife Krissie Newman, their two daughters, and others that paints a sweet picture of Newman's life as a family man.

Shortly after Newman was released from the hospital, the driver's friend, Sherry Pollex, posted a couple of photos of the driver hanging out with his pals. In response to Pollex's Twitter post, one fan, Max Giguere, wrote that he previously met Newman and his family a couple of years ago in New England.

Giguere also posted a photo of Newman and his family (which came complete with an artsy filter) and wrote that meeting the NASCAR star was a "cool moment I will never forget."

@RyanJNewman @MarcusSMI Verry happy to see Ryan doing fine! By looking at this, I had a flashback about you all couple years ago from that restaurant in New England. (I was the one who took the pic) A cool moment I will never forget. Hope to meet you all again someday! pic.twitter.com/0qOa6HnZwf — Max Giguere (@MaxGiguere) February 21, 2020

Giguere's post comes as fans everywhere have expressed their joy over seeing Newman doing well following his terrifying crash at the end of the Daytona 500. Newman was transported to the hospital after being involved in the crash, but only two days later, Roush Fenway released a statement in which they explained that Newman's condition had improved ever since he was admitted.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," the company said in a statement. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Newman was also released from the hospital that very Wednesday. His estranged wife Krissie posted a video of Newman leaving the hospital with the pair's two daughters right by his side. She captioned the video by writing that it was the "best sight ever!!!"

On Thursday, the owner of Roush Fenway, John Henry, also provided a positive update on Newman's condition.

"All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan's progress, and his release from the hospital," Henry's statement read. "Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon."