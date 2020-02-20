Kobe Bryant's Lakers Fans Are Paying Their Respects at Wrong Gravesite

There have been a number of fans that have gone to what they thought was Kobe Bryant's final resting place which is a cemetery located in Corona Del Mar, California. However, it has been confirmed by USA Today that the cemetery, which is Pacific View Memorial Park said, the gravesite that has been decorated with flowers for Bryant and his daughter Gianna is not their gravesite. Bryant and Gianna were two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash last month.

"We can confirm that is not Kobe and Gianna's resting place," Ashley Bunton of Service Corporation International, which is the company that owns the cemetery, told USA Today. "We cannot divulge any additional details as to where they are. But we can tell you that is not the correct location.''

Pacific View Memorial Park has been clearing out flowers daily. They said the private gravesite belongs to another family. It has led to increased security because of the confusion.

"Just a lot of people coming wandering the cemetery and looking to see if they can locate the burial site," Bunton added. "They're just having to monitor things that are going on there."

The frenzy started when the Daily Mail posted a photo of the gravesite claiming it was Bryant's. One security guard told USA Today 400 people visited the gravesite this past weekend. The person who is buried at the gravesite was laid to rest there in 2019.

Fans might be going to the wrong gravesite, but they have another chance to remember Bryant. On Monday, the city of Los Angeles will have a public memorial for Bryant at the Staples Center. Fans have to have tickets which went on sale this week, but it will be televised via news stations in Los Angeles.

Bryant was honored at the NBA All-Star Game this past weekend and LeBron James told reporters Bryant was in the building during the game.

"You could definitely feel Bean's presence just from the start," he said in a post-game interview. "Just from the start, from every moment, from the fans chanting his name to seeing the numbers every time Giannis' team run on the floor you seen the 24. He was definitely here."

The other victims of the crash included Gianna's basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli's parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester's mother, Sarah Chester, girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.