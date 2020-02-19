Daytona 500: Jimmie Johnson Shares Rookie Throwback With Ryan Newman After Crash

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is reflecting on his friendship with fellow driver Ryan Newman after Newman's scary crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday, posting a photo on Tuesday of the two sharing a laugh on a race track.

Ryan and I were in the same rookie class with big dreams in a big sport. Turns out we both have had long successful careers, a lot of laughs together, started families and even won some trophies. Yesterday was a reminder how dangerous racing can be. I’m so thankful he is okay. pic.twitter.com/TyY7vnFJ32 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 19, 2020

"Ryan and I were in the same rookie class with big dreams in a big sport," Johnson wrote. "Turns out we both have had long successful careers, a lot of laughs together, started families and even won some trophies. Yesterday was a reminder how dangerous racing can be. I’m so thankful he is okay."

Johnson was one of many who sent well-wishes to Newman on social media immediately after the crash.

"I’m praying with everyone else for my buddy [Ryan Newman]," he wrote.

On Monday night, NASCAR released a statement saying Newman was in "serious condition."

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," the statement read. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing shared in a statement on Twitter that Newman was still at Halifax Medical Center but was "awake and speaking."

"Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida," the statement read. "He is awake and speaking with family and doctors."

"Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country," the message continued. "They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available."

