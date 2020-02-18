Ryan Newman: Roush Fenway Shared Worrisome 'Oh No' Message After His Driver's Daytona 500 Wreck

The terrible wreck sustained by NASCAR driver Ryan Newman at the 2020 Daytona 500 shocked the racing industry, and now its been reveal that Roush Fenway — the professional stock car organization that he drives for — shared a worrisome message after his crash. In a tweet, the company simply wrote, "oh no," after footage of the accident was shown and went viral. Fans soon began commenting on the post, with one tweeting back, "We're all [Ryan Newman] fans tonight. Shouldn't have happened. Prayers sent."

Even if I have some hard feelings about how y’all treated your past drivers (their names aren’t important right now), I’m going to put that aside and say I hope Newman is ok. I don’t feel it’s right of me to act like nothing happened — Marshall Freeman (@stripedbeetle53) February 18, 2020

"Praying so hard that Ryan’s girls still have their beloved Daddy! Such a horrible, heartbreaking crash. May God save this man and allow him a second chance at life! The silence is torture," commented another.

"Prayers for Ryan, his family, and his Roush family. I’ve been a NASCAR fan most of my life, and my heart stopped when I saw this," added someone else.

Robbed again. Unbelievable. Way to go guys. Ryan & Chris were awesome today.

Hope Ryan is okay. Lousy ending. Should have been ours. That was the absolute worst case scenario. — Al Pankoff (@Whahoppen) February 18, 2020

"STUNNED. PLEASE GIVE US UPDATES OF THE SITUATION. WE ARE ALL PRAYING FOR HIM TONIGHT," exclaimed one other fan.

"Omg what a horrible crash! I'm so worried about Newman! Sending Prayers to [Ryan Newman] and his Family!" tweeted a fifth user.

My thoughts are with @RyanJNewman and the whole Roush team. I'm with everyone, my stomach is in my throat 😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ — Rose Carty Armstrong (@RoseCarty) February 18, 2020

Ahead of the 2020 Daytona 500, Newman opened up about the event to NASCAR.com about the recent "teaming" of Roush Fenway Racing and Koch Industries, who would announced as Newman's primary partner during the 62nd annual Daytona 500.

"We are looking forward to teaming up with Koch Industries and having them on the car for one of the most celebrated races of the season," Newman said, noting that he had previously won the Daytona 500, back in 2008. "Winning the 500 is one of the biggest accomplishments of my racing career. We have really fast superspeedway cars at Roush Fenway and we'd like nothing better than to kick off our season by driving the Koch Industries Ford into Victory Lane at Daytona."

At this time, Newman is said to be in serious condition, but not suffering any life-threatening injuries.