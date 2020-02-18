Ryan Newman Reportedly Rushed Into Trauma Center Upon Arrival at Daytona Hospital

It's being reported that Daytona 500 driver Ryan Newman has been rushed to the trauma center at a hospital in Daytona following a tragic car crash in the race's final lap. While it's all speculation at this point, Spectrum News' Nicole Griffin took to Twitter to report that they believe Newman may have been admitted, as a recent arrival was escorted by deputies. However, Griffin stressed that Newman's official condition is still unknown.

Activity at Halifax Health following #Daytona500 crash. We believe Ryan Newman just arrived. Rushed into trauma entrance, escorted by deputies. No word on his condition @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LdGMRc1FZ3 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 18, 2020

The crash happened moments before Newman would have reached the finish line. After maintaining the lead in the final lap, his car to flip several times and to catch on fire. One Penske employee had gone on record saying that Newman was awake immediately following the crash.

This story is developing.