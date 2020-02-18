Ryan Newman: Mario Andretti 'Praying Hard' for NASCAR Driver Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is on the mind of everybody as he was involved in a fiery car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. There have been a number of NASCAR stars to send their support to the Newman family and there was also one racing legend who was thinking about the Newman all night. Mario Andretti went to Twitter to react to the news of Newman. It's clear he was hoping for the best news possible.

Praying hard for @RyanJNewman — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2020

Newman was sent to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona and it was determined he didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries. Andretti was very happy to hear Newman survived and he was talking to the doctors.

Thank you God 🙏 https://t.co/Tc7AcF0vz6 — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2020

The good news is Newman survived the crash. However, it's still unknown what injuries he suffered.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life threatening," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Steve Newmark, the President of Roush Fenway also released a statement about the crash.

"On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman's family, we'd like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all," the statement said. "Ryan remains hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available."

The crash occurred during the final lap of the Daytona 500. Ryan Blaney nudged Newman's No. 6 which to him spinning out, hit the wall and flip multiple times before skidding on the track. Blaney talked about the crash after the race and he was hoping that Newman was going to be okay.

"I thought I was pretty square, but I just got him to the right," Blaney told reporters after the race, according to USA Today. "I hope he's all right. That looked really bad, and it's not something I wanted to do. It definitely wasn't intentional."