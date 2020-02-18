Daytona 500: Jimmie Johnson Shades Joey Logano for Causing Wreck That Knocked Him Out

Jimmie Johnson was looking to make history at the Daytona 500. With it being his final season in NASCAR, the two-time winner of the Daytona 500 was looking the fourth person in NASCAR history to win the event twice. However, things did not go according to plan as Johnson was knocked out of the race thanks to a wreck caused by Joey Logano. It happened with 17 laps remaining in the race and Johnson finished 35th, which caused him to take a jab at Logano.

"It's been really been a cool race to be a part of," Johnson said to Fox Sports after the race. "You only dream of racing in races like this. That yellow 22 car have been pretty aggressive all day long and I felt like it was a matter of time before...his pushes were a little much and it looks like that was the case there."

Johnson went on to show love to the car's performance during the Daytona 500.

"Our Ally Chevy was really strong," he said. "I'm really excited about the races ahead of us..."We didn't get to Victory Lane today, but I'm ready to get to Vegas and get to work out there."

Once Twitter users saw the interview, they knew that Johnson was taking aim at Logano.

@JimmieJohnson has NO PROBLEM letting everyone know that @joeylogano was the idiot that caused the big one that knocked him out!! @NASCAR really needs to do something about Joey - it's damn close to a weekly thing now! #Daytona500 — DFSAddict (@DFSAddict) February 18, 2020

Even @JimmieJohnson is calling @joeylogano out, when will @Team_Penske do something about him. Every driver including champions and his own teammates feel he’s an idiot that can’t drive. He has the entire field as a rival. #NASCAR #DAYTONA500 — Derek (@DMPicone) February 18, 2020

The thing about the shade was so subtle, it almost didn't seem like a shade.

My man Jimmie Johnson quietly calling out Joey Logano... 🐐 😂 #DAYTONA500 — James Wagner (@JamesWagnerTW) February 18, 2020

Welp Jimmie Johnson with some shade for Joey Logano. #Daytona500 — Trey Downey (@TDExperience) February 18, 2020

Despite not winning the Daytona 500, Johnson will go down as one of the best drivers in NASCAR history. Along with winning the Daytona 500 twice, he was won the NASCAR Cup Series seven times which ties him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time.