Stephen Curry Reveals Saucy Snap of Wife Ayesha Licking His Forehead in a Bikini While Straddling Him

Stephen Curry is getting closer to returning to the basketball court after missing the last four months with a hand injury. In the meantime, the Golden State Warriors star player is enjoying some vacation time with his wife, Ayesha, and it looks like they really love each other. Curry recently shared a photo on Instagram of the two embracing while Ayesha licks Curry's forehead. Ayesha is in a bikini while Curry is in his swim trunks, and in the caption, the two-time NBA MVP wrote: "Vacation vibes with my one and only (smile with hearts emoji) like dat!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Feb 16, 2020 at 3:59pm PST

When Ayesha saw the post by Curry, she responded: "You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you though."

Hip-hop artist Lecrae had a response that got a lot of feedback. He wrote: "Welp..number 4 otw."

"His wrist look perfectly fine... soooo ima need you back on the courts," one Instagram user wrote.

Curry has been out of action since suffering a broken second metacarpal finger when he collided with Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30. Curry had surgery and he's expected to return to the lineup in late March.

"He's just doing more and more stuff," Warrior head coach Steve Kerr said of Curry in an interview via CBS Sports.

"He usually comes over before our group and gets more conditioning in. He's jumped into a few of our non-contact offensive 5-on-0 stuff. He's coming around."

The Warriors, who have won three NBA titles in the last five years, have been hit hard with injuries this season which has led to them having the worst record in the NBA. Along with Curry being injured, the team is also without All-Star Klay Thompson who will not play this season because of a knee injury he suffered last year.

"His injury is not nearly as serious as Klay's because we're dealing with a hand and not a knee," Kerr said back in January when talking about Curry's injury on Chris Haynes' Posted Up podcast. "We'll reevaluate Steph at some time in February, but I think there's an excellent chance that he comes back some time in March, late in the season, which we would all welcome. I think our fans deserve to see him play. He's dying to play. Our young players want to play with him, so if we can get him back at the end of the season I think that would be great."