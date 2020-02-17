NBA All-Star 2020: Kobe Bryant Fans React to Dr. Dre’s Goosebump-Inducing Tribute to Lakers Legend

Celebrities and fans alike have been paying their respects and putting together beautiful tributes to the late Kobe Bryant following his unexpected death, and during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago, Dr. Dre put together a two minute video in honor of the former Lakers player that gave fans chills. In the rendition, Dre not only highlighted some of Bryant's most iconic moments on the court, but he shined light on the work he did off the court as well, including the Oscar he won for best animated short film for Dear Basketball and the ESPY Icon award he was given in 2016.

Dr. Dre’s tribute to Kobe Bryant will give you chills 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zTPEBZ0755 — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) February 17, 2020

Literally got chills towards the end when he was cradling and kissing his daughter while she was laughing. — A (@Estoybelleza) February 17, 2020

This gave me chills. I’m so happy GiGi was incorporated in this tribute. Well done! 💛💜 — Amb. (@ajscribes) February 16, 2020

One fan wrote, "This is incredible!"

Someone else suggested the Staples Center change the arena to the Kobe Center.

"Dr. Dre went on another level with that Kobe tribute," one user wrote, while someone else echoed, "Goosebumps. Incredibly done."

The video, who was also put together with the help of Gibson Hazard and Jack Bannon, was followed by a passionate speech by fellow Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, to kick off the emotional portion of the NBA's All-Star tribute to the fallen icon.

"We'll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe, scoring 81 points in one game, scoring 60 points in his last game, and then, winning five NBA championships. But what I'm really proud about when we think about Kobe Bryant... he was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker — young man won an Oscar — so we all are hurting," he said. "This is a tough time for the whole NBA family, and if I can get you all to rise right quick."

Johnson and the rest of the audience were led into an 8-second moment of silence, then followed by an emotional and show-stopping performance by Jennifer Hudson.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, 2019. The two were also accompanied by seven other passengers: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty.