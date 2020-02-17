Kobe Bryant: Fans Only Have Hours Left to Register for Staples Center Public Memorial

Fans devastated by the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash will have an opportunity to pay tribute on Feb. 24 with a memorial at Staples Center. However, time is running out to register for tickets to the service. The tickets can only be purchased until 10 p.m. on Monday night.

A maximum of two tickets can be purchased by those wanting to attend the memorial service. This can be done with VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/KobeandGianna. Tickets cost $224 for the first ticket, then $24.02 for a second ticket. These prices are in reference to the jersey numbers worn by Gianna (2) and Bryant (24).

According to Ticketmaster, all proceeds from the ticket sales will go to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was created by Bryant. This youth sports foundation exists aims to provide access, opportunity, and to teach life skills to young girls and boys through sports.

While the memorial service will take place at Staples Center, it will not be shown on the video boards outside of the arena or at L.A. Live. Fans without tickets can still watch the service on TV, but they will not be allowed to congregate outside of the basketball arena.

"Fans without tickets will not be able to access the Staples Center site, L.A. Live site, or adjacent streets," the Lakers said in a press release.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. They were en route to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy. The other victims of the crash were John and Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa; basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan. The NTSB is still investigating the crash.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2016). He led the team to five NBA titles, including three consecutive in the early 2000s. Bryant was named an NBA All-Star 18 times.

Following his retirement, the late NBA icon had both of his Lakers numbers (8, 24) retired by the team. The Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban followed suit after Bryant died, announcing that the team would be retiring the No. 24 jersey in his honor. Bryant never played for the Mavericks, but the team recognized his impact on the sport and wanted to pay tribute.

