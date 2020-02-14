Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Will 'Celebration of Life' Be Broadcasted?

The Kobe Bryant public memorial on Monday, Feb. 24 will be broadcast on "most local" Los Angeles stations, according to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team announced the details for the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant event on Friday, and confirmed tickets will go on sale on Feb. 19. Proceeds will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Lakers said there will not be any overflow locations outside the STAPLES Center and L.A. Live, assuring fans that most local stations will cover the event. The memorial could also air on ESPN and NBA TV, although details have not been revealed.

The video screens outside the STAPLES Center and L.A. Live will not be showing the memorial. Fans without tickets are strongly advised not to go to the STAPLES Center. Fans without tickets will not be allowed beyond an entrypoint at the STAPLES Center and L.A. Live site.

The multi-step process to get tickets stated on Friday. Fans can already register at VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/KobeandGianna to buy tickets. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, fans will receive an email letting them know if they are verified and can buy tickets when they are made available on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Verified fans will eceive a unique code to access the sale.

Tickets cost $224 for the first ticket, then $24.02 for a second ticket. Proceeds will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. Since then, the tributes have been almost non-stop from around the NBA and outside the basketball world. The NBA also announced several tributes for Bryant during Sunday's All-Star Game in Chicago, even changing up the fourth quarter rules in a tribute to the Lakers legend.

Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships. He also won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics with Team USA. After he retired in 2016, the Lakers retired both 8 and 24, making him the only NBA player with two numbers retired in his honor.

On Friday, Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared another heartbreaking message to mak Valentine's Day.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much," she wrote. "Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo."

Bryant and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament. The other victims of the crash were John and Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa; basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan. The NTSB is still investigating the crash.

Photo credit: Getty Images