Cathy Kelley Announces She's Leaving WWE After NXT Takeover: Portland

Cathy Kelley is moving on from WWE. On Friday, Kelley, who is a backstage interviewer for the company, announced that she will be leaving WWE with NXT Takeover: Portland being her final show, which will be on Sunday. She announced the news on Twitter.

"I've typed out and deleted about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write," Kelley wrote. "I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday’s NXT Takeover being my last day. If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away.

"I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it’s watching a video I've done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means.

"I'm not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later."

Fans didn't like the announcement, but they showed their support.

"Sad day," one fan wrote. "You brought the fun to everything you did. Looking forward to what’s next."

"For the time you’ve been with WWE you’ve been great," another fan wrote. "Wish you nothing but good luck in the future and thank you for all the work you put in for us fans."

"You will be missed Cathy!" another Twitter user added. "You're one of my favorite people in NXT as a talented person interviewing the best in the business. I wish you all the luck, support, & happiness in whatever you do next. Keep reaching for the stars & being amazing. You are NXT."

Kelly has been with WWE since 2016 and she has also done social media work for the company. She has recently been seen on Friday Night SmackDown as a backstage interviewer.