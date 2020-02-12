Kobe Bryant: Ari Shaffir Comedy Special Canceled in Wake of Joke Mocking Lakers Icon's Death

Ari Shaffir has made a living in the comedy world for being someone who isn't afraid to cross the line. His latest joke regarding Kobe Bryant, though, proved to be a bit too much too soon for many. Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers' icon died in a helicopter crash that also took the life of his daugther, Gianna, and seven others, Shaffir posted a video in which he mocked Bryant's death.

As a result, a whirlwind of backlash has poured down upon him. One of the latest fallouts from his commentary was that a special he was set to film was shut down. Shaffir was reportedly set to film the special in New York City at the Skirball Center before it was revealed that the company was shutting it down.

The Skirball Center sent a notice out to those who purchased tickets about the change.

“Ari Shaffir: Jew” has been canceled," the statement read. "Rotten Science, the event’s production company, withdrew from the project. Ticket holders have been notified via e-mail, and will be refunded. If you purchased tickets to the event, and you have a question about your refund, please contact the box office.“

In regards to the comments he made, Shaffir's Instagram post proved to be way too over-the-line. He inferred that Bryant's death was a long time coming.

He has since posted an apology but it hasn't been met with many people willing to forgive him for the initial joke.

"Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today," the video of Shaffir's joke on Bryant began. "He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day!"

Joe Rogan has spoken out against Shaffir's remarks. A friend of Shaffir's, Rogan is well-aware that the comedian has a schtick where he jokes about celebrities' death, but said in this case, it was too far. He called the whole thing "stupid" and that Shaffir ultimately "needed to know that there are consequences for just saying ridiculous s--- that you're not supposed to say when people die."

Artie Lange also got in on the discussion, explaining how Shaffir's joke was in poor taste. Lange, who hasn't been squaky clean either, admitted the industry can lend itself to dark humor but he called it "the wrong move" by Shaffir. He added that it "was bad and it was so soon."