Kobe Bryant Fans React After Joe Rogan Weighs in on Ari Shaffir's Over-the-Line Joke

Kobe Bryant fans are weighing in on Joe Rogan's latest podcast about Ari Shaffir. Shaffir has been under fire for two weeks now, ever since making jokes about Bryant shortly after his death. Many feel that Rogan — a friend and colleague of Shaffir's — has hit the nail on the head.

Rogan talked about Shaffir's indiscretion with his podcast guest Jim Norton last week. The two discussed the style of comedy Shaffir was evidently going for, and how it went horribly wrong.

"He needed to know that there are consequences for just saying ridiculous s— that you're not supposed to say when people die," Rogan said.

Shaffir has often made jokes at the expense of celebrities shortly after they pass away. It is meant as a meta-commentary on the concept of "too soon" jokes, as well as a grim reminder to not take things too seriously.

Among Shaffir's fans and followers, these jokes are well-established and familiar, so most of them likely believed he was being facetious with his joke about Bryant. However, Rogan felt that the danger in these kinds of jokes is that they need to be escalated to keep getting a laugh. Inevitably, this escalation will catapult his words outside of his insular fandom, especially when they concern a worldwide star like Bryant.

"It was so stupid, but it's also what you said earlier, that you gotta keep ramping it up," Rogan said. "When you do outrageous things to get people to be like 'Oh, look at Jimmy, he's crazy,' you get caught in a trap and you keep doing it more and more outrageous."

Shaffir's jokes about Bryant were made in a selfie video he posted on Twitter. In an exaggerated tone, he acted like he was happy that Bryant had died.

"Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today," his video began. "He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day!"

When the backlash hit, Shaffir was dropped by his management company. The New York Comedy Club was forced to cancel some shows due to threats reportedly related to Shaffir's joke. Finally, he issued an explanation and an apology on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ari Shaffir (@arishaffir) on Jan 28, 2020 at 2:42am PST

"Every time a beloved celebrity dies I post some horrible s— about them," he wrote in the apology post. "I've been doing it for years now. I like destroying gods. And right when a famous person dies they're at their most worshipped. So as a response to all the outpouring of sympathy on social media, I post something vile. it's just a joke. I don't really hate any of the people."

Shaffir has commenting disabled on Instagram and his account is locked on Twitter. Still, fans have not stopped going after him online. Here is what they thought of Rogan's latest commentary on the situation.