Former NFL Wide Receiver Kenny Britt Arrested on Drug Charges in New Jersey

Kenny Britt, a former NFL wide receiver, was arrested in New Jersey this past weekend on drug charges according to NJ.com Britt was driving a 2019 Rambler truck before being pulled over by local police. Officers approached the vehicle and they detected a strong odor of marijuana. They searched the truck and recovered marijuana in an amount of less than 50 grams.

Britt was charged with possession of marijuana 50 grams or less and he was "issued summonses for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and obstructing passage of other motor vehicles," Capt. Eric Amato told NJ.com. Britt was processed and released shortly after the arrest and the court date has yet to be determined.

The former NFL receiver played in the league from 2009-2017. Britt was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round in 2009 and that is where he spent most of his career. He had a strong rookie season, posting 42 receptions for 701 yards and three touchdowns. He had one of his best seasons in 2010, catching 42 passes for 775 yards and nine touchdowns.

"Tall with a long frame," Britt's scouting report read on NFL.com. "Lines up in the slot and outside. Surprisingly quick feet in and out of cuts. Good route-runner who finds seams against the zone. Reaches top speed quickly. Latches onto cornerbacks in run blocking. Strong runner after the catch, willing to bowl over corners and safeties to gain additional yards. Adjusts to low balls well. Makes most of his plays on crossing routes and is willing to give it up over the middle. Uses his body to shield defenders from the ball. Gives good effort blocking, using his long arms and feet to stay in front of a corner."

In 2014, Britt signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Rams and he had a productive year with 48 receptions, 748 yards and three touchdowns. He re-signed with the Rams in 2015 and finished the year with 36 receptions 681 yards and three scores.

In 2016, Britt had his first and only 1,000-yard season. He caught 68 passes, recording 1,002 yards and notched five touchdowns. He spent the 2017 season with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots before being released by the Patriots in 2018.