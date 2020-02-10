Vanessa Bryant Pens Emotional Message About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths: 'I'm So Mad'

Vanessa Bryant has posted another message about the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year old daughter, Gianna. Both were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other people on Jan. 26 and Vanessa is trying to make sense of it. In her latest Instagram post, Bryant shares a video of Kobe and Gianna together on the basketball court. Kobe was the head coach of Team Mamba which featured Gianna and Bryant is mad that she is not able to be with them anymore.

"I’m so mad," Bryant wrote on the post when talking about Gianna, "She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:14am PST

Bryant continued: "I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

Bryant's latest message to Kobe and Gianna led to emotional responses from fans.

"Ohhhhhhhh this made me cry!!!!!" one fan wrote. "I’m so sorry u are experiencing something so beyond painful I just can’t imagine. U are in my prayers along w the girls and sending so much love and hugs, u have been SO STRONG!!! It’s incredible!!!"

"Oh Vanessa, so heartbreaking," another fan wrote, "Continue to feel ALL the feelings and know you & the girls are so loved and being cared for. We’re rooting for you."

"Thank you for sharing, I wish there was anything anyone could do to make you feel better and relieve your pain. Don’t be mad at yourself, it’s not your fault. Be strong although it must be so hard, thinking of you and praying for strength every day!"

Bryant has posted various photos and videos of Kobe and Gianna since their death two weeks ago including a message to everyone thanking them for their support. She also shared an invitation to their memorial service which will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center at 10 a.m. local time.