Snoop Dogg Walking Back Comments About Gayle King Following Kobe Bryant Controversy Lights up Social Media

Snoop Dogg recently walked back his comments about Gayle King, following the Kobe Bryant controversy, and his apology has lit up social media. Over the past week, Snoop shared multiple social media posts, criticizing King for her recent interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie, wherein she pressed Leslie with questions about Bryant's legacy in the wake of his death, considering that he was once accused of sexual assault. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy,"Leslie replied.

Snoop fired off a round of social media posts criticizing King, at one point saying that she should "back off, b----, before we come get you."

Later, he came out to walk back his comments, explaining, "When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family."

"Now with that being said, what do I look like, wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her," he added. "All I did was say, 'Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.'"

Scroll down to see what social media users are saying in the wake of Snoop's apology.