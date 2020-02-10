Los Angeles Chargers Announce QB Philip Rivers Will Not Return to Team in 2020

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a new quarterback next season. On Monday, the team announced 16-year veteran Philip Rivers will not return to the team as both parties agreed to part ways. Rivers will be a free agent in March and he can sign with any team.

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties," team General Manager Tom Telesco said in a press release. "As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.

"We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020.