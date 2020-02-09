Snoop Dogg Posts Photo of Kobe Bryant and Lisa Leslie Amid Gayle King Interview Controversy

In light of Gayle King's controversial interview with Lisa Leslie regarding Kobe Bryant and his 2003 sexual assault allegations, Snoop Dogg has posted yet another photo to Instagram in order to show his support for the late icon.

Snoop Dogg posted a photo that features both Bryant and Leslie as they pose in their United States-themed gear for one of the Olympic opening ceremonies (both Bryant and Leslie have played basketball for the United States team during the Olympics in the past). The rapper kept his caption short and sweet.

"Family values," he captioned, which definitely serves as a response to all of the drama with King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Feb 6, 2020 at 10:19pm PST

King originally made headlines after she conducted an interview with Leslie, who was a good friend of Bryant's. During the interview, which aired on Feb. 4, one question that the reporter asked caught the attention of many of those online. At one point, King asked Leslie, "It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?" Leslie replied to say that she didn't believe the situation to be a "complicated" one.

"It's not complicated for me at all... I have never seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That's just not the person that I know," Leslie told King.

According to the New York Times, in 2003, Bryant was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Colorado. The case was reportedly later dismissed and the woman and Bryant settled for an undisclosed amount.

It didn't sit right with Snoop Dogg, and many others, that King brought up these allegations in the recent interview, especially since it soon after Bryant's untimely death on Jan. 26. On Instagram, he posted numerous messages about the issue, including one that saw him bringing up King's best friend, Oprah Winfrey, and her former spiritual healer, who was sentenced to 19 years in jail for sex crimes.

"We waiting," he wrote on Instagram, captioning a screenshot of Winfrey with the healer. "When. Or is it only blacks that y'all wanna interview and try and tarnish they reputation over accusations f— both you h— on behalf of the whole hood u b—s not with us."

He also brought up Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual abuse by numerous women, and wondered why King has not focused on those allegations. "We waiting Gayle," he wrote, captioning a photo of King posing with Weinstein from some time ago. "When is that interview gonna air."

In response to the criticism, King took to her Instagram to release a statement.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," King began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry."

"Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring," she continued. "It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about."

Photo Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images