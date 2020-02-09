Oscars 2020: Spike Lee's Red Carpet Interview Touted 'Most Uncomfortable' Amid Kobe Bryant-Inspired Look

Spike Lee's custom Kobe Bryant suit was the talk of the Oscars red carpet on Sunday and quite the discussion starter for the director as he made his way into the show.

One such chat left some fans feeling like they were witnessing one of the "most uncomfortable" red carpet interviews they've ever seen.

Lee stops to chat with one of the reporters from the local ABC 7 in Los Angeles. The tribute to Bryant is immediately brought up and Lee proceeds to slowly meander through the interview.

“Ladies and Gentleman ... and the winner in the category of ‘The Most Uncomfortable Red Carpet Interview” ... Spike Lee!” #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/j7172YMD1L — Christopher Pawelski (@ChrisPawelski) February 9, 2020

It isn't an angry moment or a tense moment, it is just a sort of floating chat where Lee seems to be fully embracing peace and love in a strange manner.

Part of the issue might've been how the initial question was phrased. As Lee is heard saying, everything about his tribute to the late Lakers star and his daughter Gianna was clear. Not much else to add. But it could also be attributed to Lee's very laid back tone throughout the chat, especially when he was discussing how Bryant won an Oscar before him.

Lee's motivations were also pretty simple. When he was asked about the suit in another red carpet interview, Lee kept it straight to the point.

"Tribute, honor, homage. We all miss him," Lee said.

