Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Epic Halftime Show Pole Dancing Photos, 'Entire Set List'

Jennifer Lopez isn't done talking about the Super Bowl halftime show she did last Sunday alongside Shakira. The pop star/actress has just released a new pair of photos from the pole-dancing portion of the event. As an added bonus, she dropped the link for the show's full setlist on her Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 7, 2020 at 12:15pm PST

"You can now listen to my entire setlist from [Super Bowl LIV]," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Lopez also shared a sweet photo of her backstage with her daughter, Emme, just before the two of them took the stage.

"These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night," she wrote in the caption. "All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."

The sentiment in the caption was similar to what she told The Washington Post ahead of her performance last Sunday.

"I'm a woman, I'm Latin and I'm American and I'm proud of all of those things," Lopez explained. "If you're going to describe me, I guess, that's what it is. So, all of those things will be part of the performance for sure. I really hope that it empowers people. There is so much that we can achieve, just me and Shakira being on that stage is something where people go, 'Yay, anything is possible. We can be up there, too.'"

In the wake of the halftime show, Shakira revealed that it had been a dream of hers for more than a decade to perform the coveted spot, so she could represent the culture of Columbia in front of a worldwide audience. It proved to be a lucrative endeavor for the pop star, as she recently announced that she'll be touring the world next year.

Despite the risk of getting dragged by Pink, not everyone was quite as taken with the performance. Along with detractors like actor Lucas Black and rocker Dee Snider, right-wing podcaster Dave Daubenmire has entertained the notion of suing the NFL over the halftime show, to the tune of "$867 trillion."