Donald Trump Goofing off During National Anthem Before Super Bowl Lights up Social Media

Donald Trump was seen having a little too much fun during the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday. He was at the White House for his Super Bowl party and was filmed "spurning" while Demi Lovato was performing the "Star-Spangled Banner." It was an interesting move considering Trump has been vocal about NFL players kneeling while the national anthem is being played.

This all started when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem back in 2016. Kaepernick was sitting while the song was played at first, but he then started to kneel when his former teammate and Army veteran Nate Boyer told him kneeling showed more respect. The reason Kaepernick began the protest was to raise awareness of social injustice in the country.

Trump believes kneeling during the national anthem means a person is disrespecting the flag and disrespecting the country. Here's a look at social media reacting to Trump acting out during the anthem.