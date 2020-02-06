Lisa Leslie’s Response to Gayle King Following Kobe Bryant Rape Questioning Has Social Media Applauding

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King has come under fire questioning WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's past rape allegations, but while King has been criticized over the interview, social media had been applauding Leslie's response. After being asked about the allegations multiple times, Leslie firmly stated that she does not believe the situation to be "complicated."

"I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy," she said. Following the airing of the interview, many of Bryant's fans are praising Leslie for taking a stand and not further commenting on the situation.

"Thank you [Lisa Leslie] for being respectful and not waiving on your stance. You’re right, why not question Kobe on that case 17 years ago when it happened not now that he’s dead. @GayleKing is a mess just her like BFF," another fan tweeted.

"Gail and OPRAH need to stop demonizing Black men. Lisa, OUTSTANDING job. You knew Kobe as a friend and family man. G&O are some real VULTURES," someone else commented.

Right on Lisa👍

Only 1 accuser, not dozens

That tells us it wasn’t in his character.

Probably a misunderstanding as Kobe was trying to be convert since he was already married! Then he learned & matured into a better husband, great father & philanthropist! #RipKobe💛#GoAwayGayle🤐 — Nutrition Nut 🍋🍏🍓🍑 (@OzWiz1) February 5, 2020

"Lisa Leslie is correct his legacy is not complicated at all. - only a few want to bring up a 17 yr old case that got dismissed and never heard of again. Give the Bryant’s family privacy at this difficult time," one other user offered.

"Congratulations to [Gayle King] for the disgusting and souless weaponizing of a terrible tragedy for politics and agenda to tarnish a dead mans legacy and up lift her career. [Shoutout] to [Lisa Leslie] for handling those questions with decency and respect like a boss lady for KB," a fifth commenter wrote.

I really appreciate Lisa Leslie. She's the epitome of what a black woman is. Fair and that's all you can ask for out of a sister. Unlike Gayle King. Who is exactly what a black woman shouldn't be. Evil — PAHZAZZ🇺🇸 (@PAHZAZZ) February 5, 2020

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with the aircraft's pilot and six other passengers. The crash is still under investigation, but has been preliminarily ruled an accident.

