Aaron Hernandez Told His Mother About Sexuality Before Prison Death

Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd. And before the former New England Patriots tight end died, he may have told his mother about his sexuality. Jonathan Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez's brother, talked to Dr. Oz and he said that Aaron told their mother that he was attracted to men.

"He's like, 'Mom, you're going die never knowing your son,'" he said via PEOPLE. "Then all of a sudden they have this conversation, and they're both flooded with tears across from each other."

Jonathan said the conversation took place during a prison visit. The sexuality of Hernandez was one of the focuses of the Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Shayanna Jenkins, Hernandez's former fiancee, spoke to Amy Robach of ABC News and she said that she "would not have loved him any differently" if Henandez told her he was bisexual. But she didn't like that the documentary described his sexuality because he can't speak out on it.

"You can't describe someone's sexuality without them being here," she said. "Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can't tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can."

Jenkins went on to say that she wished that the Florida alum would have talked to her about it.

"If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I — I was told," she added. "And I wish that he — you know, he would've told me 'cause I wouldn't — I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It's not shameful and I don't think anybody should be ashamed of who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it's a beautiful thing, I just wish I was able to tell him that."

Jenkins did not appear in the documentary in terms of being interviewed. She was asked to be part of it but she turned down the offer.

"They offered compensation for my participation," she said. "I wanted to leave it in the past and let my daughter grow without her having to have bad memories to look back on."

Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010-2012. He helped the Patriots reached the Super Bowl in 2012 and he caught eight passes for 67 yards and one touchdown in the big game.