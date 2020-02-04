Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Is Now Selling Shirts With His 2013 'Going to Disney World' Tweet on Them

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, providing him with the opportunity to shout "I'm going to Disney World" to the crowd. This capped off a journey that began in 2013 when he tweeted about that exact moment. Now Mahomes is immortalizing that moment with a special t-shirt.

The defending league MVP posted a new item on his official website, a shirt that features the image of his tweet. It shows that Mahomes posted about it how it would feel amazing to say he's going to Disney World. The shirt, which can be purchased for $19.99, also includes a timestamp from Feb. 6, 2013.

"I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl," Mahomes tweeted at the time.

Following a performance against the San Francisco 49ers in which he threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, Mahomes was able to realize his dream from 2013. He boarded a jet with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, and headed off to Orlando.

The power couple spent Monday at Disney World, enjoying the attractions and taking countless photos. Mahomes also took part in an extravagant parade to celebrate his MVP honors. He was joined by a Make-A-Wish kid named Nathaniel.

Matthews documented the fun-filled day on her social media profiles, posting several photos and videos on Instagram stories. She showed Mahomes wearing a Jedi robe and posing with Chewbacca and some Make-A-Wish kids. She also showcased the parade that featured Mahomes, Mickey Mouse, and Nathaniel.

The Disney World tradition officially began in 1987 when former Walt Disney Company CEO Michael Eisner was having dinner with his wife, George Lucas, Dick Rutan, and Jeana Yeager. The latter two had become the first team to fly around the world nonstop. According to Newsweek, Eisner asked the duo what they would be doing next after achieving this momentous feat. Rutan reportedly responded by saying "I'm going to Disneyland."

Following that dinner, Eisner's wife suggested that this phrase would be a perfect marketing slogan. He agreed and began working on a marketing campaign that would feature the Super Bowl MVP. New York Giants QB Phil Simms became the first person to utter the phrase after being named Super Bowl XXI MVP.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Mahomes became the latest MVP to shout about how he was going to Disney World. He will never forget this moment or the 2013 tweet that inspired his new t-shirt design.

(Photo Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)