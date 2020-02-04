Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Fashion Choices Also Served as a Special Tribute

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as they rocked their performances during the Super Bowl halftime show. The two singers performed some of their greatest hits and they did it all while looking fabulous (of course). Now, one day after the event, Lopez's makeup artist, Scott Barnes, is opening up about how they put her fabulous makeup look together.

Shortly after the game, Barnes spoke to PEOPLE about how her "'90s supermodels realness" look was a nod to photographer Peter Lindbergh, who passed away in September 2019.

"We just recently lost him, which was very emotional for all of us who worked with him a lot over the years. So we were thinking of him and the shot [he took] with all the supermodels, the motorcycle jackets, the skirts and boots," Barnes told the publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Barnes (@scottbarnescosmetics) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:44pm PST

Barnes noted that Lopez's beauty look consisted of "smoky eyes, a pale lip, a strong Cindy Crawford eyebrow and bronzer." He went on to say that he had to keep in mind the star's outfit changes during the program when putting together the look.

"You can't just complement the first five minutes," Barnes told the publication. "You have to make it work whether she's got a Puerto Rican flag wrapped around her, or all that silver. So the makeup had to be a really neutral palette that was strong enough that it would stand alone and not clash with any of those outfits."

The makeup artist added that he had plenty of time to put Lopez's look together, as it took him "a couple of months" to concept the look with the help of his longtime client. In the end, he said that he couldn't be more pleased with the finished look, as Lopez truly took the stage by storm with her glamorous get-ups and her musical talents.

"It's just overwhelming to be invited to do something so strong and to be a part of something. There's a lot of gratitude," Barnes said.

Following her performance, Lopez shared her appreciation for her team for helping make her Super Bowl moment happen.

"Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined," Lopez wrote on Instagram, captioning a video from her performance. "I love you guys so much!"

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty