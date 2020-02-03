Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Epic Stage Slide Video After Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez had a slick post about the after parties following Super Bowl LIV. The singer put on a remarkable performance during the halftime show, proving that she is every bit the dancer and performer she has always been. One incredible slide move encapsulated her smooth transition into the after parties as well.

Lopez pulled out all the stops for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Sharing the stage with Shakira and her own daughter, she performed some of her biggest hits on a scale fans had never seen before.

At 50 years old, many were amazed by the dance moves Lopez could still pull off. One of the most enviable moments was when she dropped to her knees, leaning her head back and sliding several feet before whipping her hair forward and bouncing back up to keep dancing, all while continuing to sing.

View this post on Instagram Sliding into the after party like ... #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2020 at 10:33pm PST

Lopez posted a video of the moment on Instagram late on Sunday night. It was filmed from in front of her, making it look like she was sliding towards the camera with a cheering crowd behind her.

"Sliding into the after party like..." she wrote.

Fans marveled at Lopez's skill, commenting about her incredible fitness and her showmanship.

"[I] literally screamed when you slid," wrote choreographer Travis Wall.

"So incredible!!!!!!" added Linsday Lohan.

"Thank you Queen!!! Never forget this moment," a fan commented with crying emojis.

Lopez played an eclectic mix of hits at the halftime show, starting with "Jenny From the Block." She then sang "Ain't It Funny," "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight" and a mash-up of "Booty," "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Mi Gente." For the last one, Spanish-language rapper J Blavin joined her on stage.

Shakira then returned to the stage to join Lopez, along with even more dancers. They started with "Let's Get Loud," weaving in elements of "Born in the U.S.A." for good measure. Finally, they closed out the show with Shakira's hit "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

While it was an undeniably fun and lively set, fans did not fail to notice the political messages laced into it. During "Let's Get Loud," Lopez's daughter Emme Muñiz took the stage in an abstract metal cage, symbolizing the child detention centers at the U.S. southern border. She and other young dancers had to climb out of these contraptions before uniting for a chorus, asking viewers to "get loud" on their behalf.

The final song may have been significant as well. The African-inspired song came on the heels of the Trump administration's new travel restrictions on south Africa, notably the populous country of Nigeria. The English translation of the lyrics are considered a war metaphor, but in a 2010 review for The New York Times, Jon Pareles noted that this theme is not present in the original Spanish version. Instead, the song "talks about walls coming down."