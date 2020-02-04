Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reveals What Went Down on Team Bus After Their Victory

If you've ever wondered what happens following the Super Bowl on the winning team's bus, Travis Kelce is here to provide some answers. The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end provided a behind-the-scenes look on his Instagram story of what went down on the Kansas City bus after their 30-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce, sitting about halfway down the aisles, began his video by filming head coach Andy Reid's arrival on the bus. In it, Reid is seen walking up the stairs and then is handed the Vince Lombardi trophy when he turns around to display it to the players.

That's when a roar of cheers ensued.

During his second look at the scene on the team bus, Kelce captures the entire bus singing the chorus to Queen's iconic victory song, "We Are The Champions."

The former star of Catching Kelce also posted a photo of himself holding the trophy as confetti poured down from Hard Rock Stadium. He captioned the image, "Can't tell me nothin!!! KC... this one is for YOU!!!"

The moment was even more special for him as he provided one of the night's biggest moments with his one-yard touchdown reception that signified the comeback in the fourth quarter.

"I knew we needed one more," Kelce said. "I knew we needed another one. It was a mindset that in the fourth quarter to put our foot in the ground, say enough is enough and go win the ballgame."

While the team bus was surely a crazy place to be following their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, the actual city in Missouri basked in the win a little too hard. According to the KCPD website, there were 163 total reports of celebratory gunfire throughout the city. Along with that, of the 20,000 estimated fans who partied at the city's Power and Light District, 14 arrests were made with 45 others being escorted out of the scene.

The police have taken extra measures to prevent further scenes like the night-of from happening throughout the next week. The department put out a tweet warning fans who wanted to catch the team arriving back to the airport that there will be no access.

"And if you're thinking of going to @KCIAirport to try go get a glimpse of the players returning, don't. There will be no opportunity to see them [and] you'll get in the way of people arriving and departing. You WILL get to see them at the parade on Wednesday."