Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Police Remind Chiefs Fans That Celebrations Are 'Not the Purge'

The Kansas City Police Department found a side-splitting way to tell residents to be safe after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV Sunday night by beating the San Francisco 49ers. The department's social media team reminded residents their favorite team winning a championship does not mean they get to behave like it's The Purge. The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl since 1970.

And if you're thinking of going to @KCIAirport to try go get a glimpse of the players returning, don't. There will be no opportunity to see them & you'll get in the way of people arriving and departing. You WILL get to see them at the parade on Wednesday. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 3, 2020

"It's a Super Bowl victory, not the purge," the department wrote in a now-viral tweet.

The department's social media team posted several other funny messages in response to questions. When one fan instantly asked about any incidents just minutes after the championships. "Someone thought there was a free pass on streaking this evening," the department replied.

The department also clarified that they are the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, not the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. Most thought this was shade directed at President Donald Trump's mistaken tweet, but it was actually tweeted before Trump's tweet.

"Now that everyone is paying attention to Kansas City, it seems people are confused: We're from MISSOURI," the tweet read. "Check our profile pic - It's our Missouri-shaped patch."

"Amazing shade to our idiot President!" one person replied.

"We honestly tweeted this before we saw that," the department noted. "So many people were @ ing us saying we were in Kansas."

There were no major incidents in Kansas City after the Super Bowl victory. Thee were only 14 arrests at a gathering of about 20,000 people at the Power and Light District and 45 people were ejected.

Unfortunately, police said there was a fireworks accident when someone tried to set off light commercial-grade fireworks. The victim suffered a major head injury and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The KCPD will have their hands busy on Wednesday when the official victory parade starts at 11:30 a.m. CT. It is the fist major championship parade fo the city since the Kansas City Royals won the World Series in 2015.

"The victory parade is an all-hands-on-deck event for KCPD," the department said in a statement. "Additionally, law enforcement agencies from around the metro area have dedicated some of their limited manpower (and womanpower!) to assist us that day. All of us at KCPD are very grateful for their assistance, and it shows what a truly cohesive metro area we have and how well we work together. This is a regional event, and it will be handled with regional resources."

"There will be hundreds upon hundreds of officers along the parade route and at the celebration at Union Station afterward to ensure everyone has a great time while staying safe," the statement continued. "This will not detract from officers working the rest of the city. We are not taking away from our regular patrol division staffing allocation. Instead, we are bringing in everyone from investigative units to Academy recruits to help on the streets that day, as well as the aforementioned outside agencies."

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Photo credit: Getty Images