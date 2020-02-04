Kobe Bryant: Waste Management Open Champion Webb Simpson Delivers Poignant Words on Lakers Legend

Tributes are still pouring in for Kobe Bryant over one week after his untimely death. Shortly after his win at the Waste Management Open, professional golfer Webb Simpson offered up some truly moving words on Bryant's passing. And his comments will surely ring true with the legions of Bryant fans everywhere.

"I tell you what. For a guy I never even knew, I don't think I've ever experienced sadness for the death of someone, you know, for someone I never knew, like I did with Kobe," Simpson began, echoing how many felt upon hearing the news of the NBA legend's death. "My caddie and I were talking about it the other night. I asked him why you think this one feels different. Many people have died in my lifetime that I knew of, but I think, just, it hit home to me."

"He's seven years older. He's 41. He has four kids. I have five. He has four daughters. I have four daughters," Simpson continued, detailing exactly why Bryant's death hit him so hard. "He seemed like he was at a place in his life where he's so excited about what's going on around him, what he's given back to, what he's involved in. I think that made it hard."

Following his win, @WebbSimpson1 delivered some poignant words on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/7IWZCUtJv8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2020

"But I hope his wife, Vanessa, and his kids have felt what we've seen with what people are doing and how people are talking about how he impacted their life," he continued. "I watched the Lakers game the other night and LeBron, the tribute... So I've been thinking about it all week."

Simpson went on to note that the PGA Tour honored Bryant at the Waste Management Open that was held in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 2 (the tournament took place exactly a week after Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26). According to CNN, the 16th hole was cut in a certain way that honored the late basketball icon by incorporating two of his Lakers jersey numbers, #8 and #24.

"I love what they did on 16 today. 24 on. 8 left. My caddie and I were actually trying to figure that out last night," Simpson noted. "We're like, 'I've never seen that pin. What are they doing?' And we didn't really think about it until this morning. My heart's still heavy, as I'm sure the world's is. It's gonna be a while."