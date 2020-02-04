Waste Management Open: Tony Finau Sinks Major Putt While Wearing Kobe Bryant Jersey

Following the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash, fans around the world have attempted to honor their memories in a variety of ways. Professional golfer Tony Finau chose to do so in a major way. He sunk a putt during the Waste Management Open while wearing a No. 8 Bryant jersey.

KOBE💦 Tony Finau drains a lengthy putt for a birdie on 16!pic.twitter.com/NzYymXeN4N — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 31, 2020

Finau played the entire 16th hole while wearing the Bryant jersey over his golf attire. This par 3 was a 162-yard hole that was completely surrounded by stands. The golfer started with a long shot from the opening tee and placed his ball right on the green, eliciting cheers from the rambunctious crowd. He then proceeded to sink a 22-foot putt and walk away with a birdie (1 under par).

Following this shot, which gave him his third of four birdies on the day, Finau paid tribute to Bryant with a "swish" motion with his hand. He also pointed to his jersey and then raised his hands in triumph. Finau also wore a pair of purple and golf shoes during the round that said "8.24" on the sides.

"I only own one NBA jersey, so to give you an idea of how much Kobe meant to me, and just being a Laker fan in general," Finau said, per Golf Channel. "When you think about L.A., you think about Kobe. So it was the one jersey I owned and I knew that, hey, this is the time."

Finau was not the only player to honor the victims of the helicopter crash during Thursday's action at TPC Scottsdale. Several golfers reportedly switched out their Scotty Cameron putter covers for a version featuring the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The purple and gold scheme was not the only defining aspect of these covers. Many featured messages that were written on them with a permanent marker. Justin Thomas' cover had "RIP GIGI" and "RIP KOBE" while Charley Hoffman's read "RIP" with both of Bryant's jersey numbers.

California native Max Homa also joined Finau in honoring Bryant during the 16th hole. He wore a No. 24 Lakers jersey while making par. Justin Thomas also wore a jersey for the late NBA icon, but he opted for Bryant's high school alma mater of Lower Merion. Thomas wore the jersey both Wednesday and Thursday.

(Photo Credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)