Kobe Bryant: NBA Players Reflect on Lakers Star's On-Court Transformation Into 'Big Brother' Figure

Following Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, NBA players around the league have responded by talking about his immense impact both on and off the court. Several have referred to him as a mentor while others have described him as a friend. However, some NBA insiders revealed to PEOPLE that Bryant was not always like this.

Friends and former colleagues spoke to PEOPLE following Bryant's death and provided an insight into his first years in the NBA, as well as the transformation that occurred later in his life. The 17-year-old that entered the league straight out of high school was a tireless worker, but he didn't always get along with those on the court.

As retired NBA referee Derrick Stafford said during an interview with PEOPLE, Bryant was a no-nonsense player. He reminded many people of Michael Jordan due to the way that he carried himself on the court. He was a "hard-nosed player," but he generated respect from the officials and players alike. Although there were some moments early in his career that created contention.

"I think when he was younger, there really was only one side to him. He had this Mamba approach all the time, and being honest, I think that's part of why he had some turmoil in his own life and in the locker room," one NBA insider said. "He just didn't have respect for anyone who didn't work as hard as he did.

However, the same insider said that Bryant "transitioned. He became more like a big brother to everyone around him. He took on a teaching role. ... With the younger players, they were able to know the gentler Kobe, that was softer and willing to share knowledge with other players. Some of the younger players who are really taking this hard saw him as a teacher."

Several players, such as Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, looked up to Bryant and used his knowledge to find their own success in the NBA. Current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spent time with Bryant on the United States men's national basketball team. All of these interactions during the latter portions of his career helped players respect Bryant for the leadership that he provided, as well as the big plays.

The 20-year veteran and five-time champion was best known for his play on the court, but the fellow NBA stars viewed him in a different manner. They saw Bryant as both a star and a teacher.

(Photo Credit: Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)